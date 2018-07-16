COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation expects significant traffic delays and encourages motorists to consider alternate routes with lane restrictions this week on I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville.

IDOT said the following: On Tuesday, July 17, the left lane will be closed at 9 a.m. The left lane will remain closed until all lanes are re-opened. On Wednesday, July 18, the center lane will be close. The center lane and left lane will remain closed until all lanes are re-opened at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 23, 2018.

"These lane restrictions are needed to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge," IDOT said. "Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

