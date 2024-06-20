ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Golf Road on Thursday, June 20, 2024, around 3:30 p.m. The incident involved two vehicles, both of which sustained damage.

Firefighters were observed loading one person into an ambulance, although the total number of injuries remains unknown.

Traffic in the vicinity experienced delays as first responders managed the scene. The Alton Police Department assisted with traffic control to ensure the safety of the area.

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the accident. No further details have been released at this time.