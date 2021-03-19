ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at Main Street and Brown Street in Alton at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Traffic was slowed by the accident in the intersection and several onlookers were present.

Alton Fire Department treated someone on the scene but it is unknown at this time if anyone was transported to the hospital.

Alton Police Department helped with traffic control and is investigating the crash.

