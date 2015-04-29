Traffic crash occurs at Elm and State in Alton Wednesday afternoon
April 29, 2015 4:30 PM
A multiple car crash occurred at State and Elm in Alton just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Traffic was slowed by the accident in the intersection and several onlookers were present.
Alton Police and the Alton Fire Department were at the scene directing traffic, investigating the crash and cleaning up the scene.