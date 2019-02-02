Traffic accident closes Route 3 near Hartford, multiple injuries reported
February 2, 2019 4:55 PM February 2, 2019 5:14 PM
Listen to the story
MADISON COUNTY - A two-vehicle traffic accident closed both lanes of southbound Illinois Route 3, a mile south of New Poag Road on Saturday afternoon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
There are multiple injuries and two ARCH helicopters transported individuals from the scene. Illinois State Police are on the scene doing traffic reconstruction.
More information to come.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.