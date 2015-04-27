A tractor-trailer overturned carrying pallets of scrap brass on Monday afternoon at the Broadway-Homer Adams Parkway extension.

The call for Alton Fire Department to respond came at 3:25 p.m. Monday and the department didn’t return to the station from the incident until 6:45 p.m. There were no injuries in the incident. The driver of the truck walked on his own out of the truck. The truck was seriously damaged.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was coming down Homer Adams Extension and was making a left hand turn on to Broadway at the stoplights when the accident occurred.

Alton Police Department joined the Alton Fire Department at the scene and the police investigated the incident. The tractor-trailer was owned by Bryan Trucking of Ohio. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said the incident was similar to another one that happened a year ago involving a tractor-trailer and a load.

“We stood by until they had the truck off loaded and uprighted to make sure there were no fuel leaks,” he said. “Fred’s Towing took care of the off loading and cleanup along with Robert Sanders. Robert Sanders had roll off dumpsters to use once the truck was off loaded.”

“It was a good thing no one was hurt,” Sweetman added.

