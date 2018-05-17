EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident that involved a tractor trailer that turned and struck a power pole in East Alton on Thursday at Kingshighway and Grand.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The tractor trailer did not have power lines draped around it as first dispatched. The call came in at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It appeared some on the block were without power, but Ameren Illinois was headed to the scene to assist.

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Grow Solar Metro East Hosting “Solar Power Hours”

Aug 26, 2023 - Rep. Elik Statement on Governor Pritzker Vetoing Nuclear Expansion Bill

Nov 1, 2023 - Float Winners Released: Alton Halloween Parade Again Captures Hearts Of Children, Families

Oct 24, 2023 - Four Departments Respond to House Fire in East Alton

Oct 25, 2023 - Community Difference Makers: Group Holds Successful Cleanup Day and Donates Resources To Other Civic Efforts

 