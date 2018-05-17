EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident that involved a tractor trailer that turned and struck a power pole in East Alton on Thursday at Kingshighway and Grand.

Article continues after sponsor message

The tractor trailer did not have power lines draped around it as first dispatched. The call came in at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It appeared some on the block were without power, but Ameren Illinois was headed to the scene to assist.

More like this: