Tractor trailer strikes, knocks down power pole in East Alton
EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident that involved a tractor trailer that turned and struck a power pole in East Alton on Thursday at Kingshighway and Grand.
The tractor trailer did not have power lines draped around it as first dispatched. The call came in at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
It appeared some on the block were without power, but Ameren Illinois was headed to the scene to assist.
