JERSEY - Junior Morgan Johnson has been a stellar competitor for the Jersey Community High School girls track and field team in the summer 2021 season.

Johnson said this is her first year of running track, but she loves the environment it creates.

For her efforts this summer season, Johnson is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

”From my new friends and encouragement I receive from each teammate to the friendly competition amongst other athletes, track and field has become something I look forward to every day," she said. "I have been successful in winning my specific events, beating personal best times, and competing with my teammates in relays.”

Morgan is an exceptional student at JCHS.

“I also love to challenge myself academically, which for me includes enrolling in all available honors courses,” she said. “I have been successful in keeping my grades up all while balancing athletics, leaving me with a 5.1 cumulative GPA on a 5.0 scale.”

Johnson said she was most appreciative of her coaches - Lauren Kallal and Harold Landon - and her parents for encouraging her this season.

“My parents also push me to be my best in every aspect of life,” Johnson said. “I would like to thank my parents for especially encouraging me this season. I also want to show appreciation for my grandparents, brother, and other family members who have also been very supportive and attended my meets to cheer me on from the sidelines.”

Johnson is also the JCHS team captain in cheerleading.

“Dancing has also been a passion of mine since I was a toddler, and outside of dance and cheerleading, I had never played any other sport prior to this track season,” she said. “My interest in health and fitness is ultimately what prompted me to try running track this year, and I could not be happier with the outcome.”

Johnson added that competing in track and field as a high school sport has taught her discipline and the value of hard work, which both greatly contribute to the person she is today.

“I am considering running track in college, but am still undecided on where I will attend,” Johnson said. “I am interested in possibly pursuing a career in physical therapy or business/marketing.”

