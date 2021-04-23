WOOD RIVER - Senior track and field star Jayden Ulrich is off to a huge start with her first meet in place at Civic Memorial this week. She tossed school records in both the shot put (48-6) and discus (153-8).

Ulrich is the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School. Ulrich has committed to the University of Indiana for next track and field season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

As a high school sophomore in 2019, Ulrich captured first place in the Illinois State Track and Field Meet in Charleston in the shot put (46-9.5) and was second in the discus (139-11). She missed the 2020 meet because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. As a freshman, Ulrich won a medal at state with a fourth place in the shot put (41.4.75). The track and field star won the state championship in the shot put in eighth grade with a toss of 36-10.75. She competed then for East Alton Middle School and was their first state champion in track and field.

Ulrich’s face told the whole story this week in the meet at Civic Memorial. She was elated and her smile was contagious with the other track and field athletes.

“She had all that pent-up energy stored for two years and came out so happy to be throwing in a high school meet,” her long-time coach Russ Colona said. “She experienced a lot of frustration with COVID-19. She had a count down to the first meet and you could see a sense of relief for her throwing out in front of everyone. She has been working with my son, Nick, who also coaches, throwing and lifting and is ready for a great season.”

Coach Colona said Ulrich is not only great with a shot put and discus but a wonderful young lady, solid student and said he is exceptionally proud of her, along with the rest of those in East Alton and Wood River.

More like this: