Couples names: Tracey & Donna

City: Brighton

Date met pr started dating: November 30, 1993

Date married: November 10, 1994

What makes your relationship special? Understanding, appreciation, and a very rare love that not many people are blessed enough to find in their lifetime.

Share a memory you have made together: We have welcomed a son into the world , we have welcomed grandchildren into the world there are so many years of love and laughter.