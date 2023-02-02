Tracey & Donna's Love Story
Couples names: Tracey & Donna
City: Brighton
Date met pr started dating: November 30, 1993
Date married: November 10, 1994
What makes your relationship special? Understanding, appreciation, and a very rare love that not many people are blessed enough to find in their lifetime.
Share a memory you have made together: We have welcomed a son into the world , we have welcomed grandchildren into the world there are so many years of love and laughter.