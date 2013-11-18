The Toys for Tots pageant will be held in Alton and Granite City, IL. Contestants can enter the pageant for $5.00 door admission for each person and donating a $10.00 unwrapped toy. All toys collected will be donated to the local Toys for Tots organization.

Toys for Tots Pageant in Alton will be held on on November 24, 2013 at Julia's Banquet Center, 1010 Eastgate Plaza. Registration is at 1:00 pm and the Pageant will begin at 2:00 pm.



The Toys for Tots Pageant in Granite City, IL will be December 15th, 2013 at Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Avenue. Registration is at 1:00 pm and the Pageant will begin at 2:00 pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

To receive an application, email girlfrnd55@hotmail.com or call/text 573-382-1748. Please call and get application prior to coming to the pageant so that we can know how many contestants to expect at the pageant.

Santa Claus will be at each location and you can get your photo taken with him as well! There will also be optional categories that you can pay an extra fee to be eligible to win, refer to registration form for that information.





Click here for registration form

More like this: