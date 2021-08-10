ST. LOUIS REGION – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region, is proud to announce the St. Louis Area Toyota Dealers as the title sponsor of its 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200, set for Friday evening, August 20. The race’s full title will be the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power.

"We’re proud to have the St. Louis Area Toyota Dealers as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway," said Chris Blair, WWTR's Executive Vice President and General Manager. “This was a tremendous collaborative effort with Toyota, iHeart Radio and Tailored Media coming together for one of the most popular events on the truck series schedule.

“Toyota teams have enjoyed tremendous success at World Wide Technology Raceway since our return to the NASCAR schedule in 2014. As if those teams weren’t already pumped up to win the first race of the series playoffs, bringing home the Mike Mittler Memorial Trophy in your manufacturer’s sponsored event gives even more motivation to perform.”

WWTR’s Toyota 200 is the first race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship playoffs. Past winners of the event include Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. (2014), Cole Custer (2015), Christopher Bell (2016), John Hunter Nemechek (2017), Justin Haley (2018), Ross Chastain (2019) and Sheldon Creed (2020).

Tickets now are on sale for the August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive 500 Weekend, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500), NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power, Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 races as well as vintage Indy car exhibitions. Tickets may be purchased by calling the WWTR ticket office at (618) 215-8888, online at www.WWTRaceway.com or at the WWTR ticket office at 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois. WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Spectator gates will open on August 20 at 11 a.m. with the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power set for 7:35 p.m. Spectator gates will open at 9 a.m. on August 21, with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline slated for 7 p.m. CDT.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.

