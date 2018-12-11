Pops Concert Venue is hosting their first annual “Toy Drive Christmas Extravaganza” on Dec. 14. Many local musicians will be performing throughout the evening including, Trenton P, P.R.E.A.C.H., and ATG. Attendees are encouraged to bring toys to be donated to Children’s Hospital.

Trenton Pinckard is the creator of the event. He is a local rap and hip-hop artist known by his stage name of Trenton P. Trenton was inspired to bring the event to life after a scare last month involving his 4-month-old son, Bentley. While Bentley ended up being completely fine after a trip to Children’s Hospital and a few tests, Trenton knows many families aren't as lucky.

“There are so many children out there that won’t be at home for the holidays. Parents who have spent all their money on expensive treatment may not be able to afford a gift for their child. I want to help in any way I can.” Trenton explained. Everyone is encouraged to come out, enjoy the music, and bring a toy to benefit those in need.

The Pop’s Concert Venue “Toy Drive Christmas Extravaganza” hosted by Frost Money takes place December 14th. Performers include Trenton P, P.R.E.A.C.H., ATG, Jay Edd, ODDITY, and Hot Guy. New and lightly used toys will be accepted for donation to Children’s Hospital. The show is all ages. Doors are at 8:00 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at doors.

