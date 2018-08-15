ALTON - For too long the state of Illinois has suffered through a fiscal crisis that continues to affect all its citizens now and for the foreseeable future. When will our state’s finances be restored, municipalities supported, infrastructure improved, service providers paid, families get the help they need to care for vulnerable loved ones, and the state’s debt burden be resolved?

We must continue to pressure our elected officials to work together and find solutions to answer these questions that have the state of Illinois in such distress. We must expect candidates for Illinois elected office to make fixing Illinois’ fiscal crisis with a developed plan to do so their top priority.

What challenges remain ahead? On Thursday, August 16, 2018: AARP Illinois, St. Louis Public Radio & NPR Illinois will host a Town Hall meeting in Alton where individuals can share their stories and concerns on how the fiscal crisis affects them, share their ideas for solutions, and hear a panel of experts who will provide insights on what lies ahead as Illinois tries to recover its fiscal health.

The Town Hall meeting will be held at Post Commons, 300 Alby St, Alton. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the meeting will go from 6 -7 p.m. Speakers will include Nathan Grimm of the Alton Telegraph, Sasha Bassett, President of BOD-Alton Main Street, and Susie Harris, East Alton Regional Director of Caritas Family Solutions.

All are welcome to attend.

