EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., April 5, 2012 . . . In the villages of Roxana and South Roxana, Ill., Benzene and other poisonous hydrocarbons are in the groundwater and soil, prompting the organization of a Town Hall meeting on April 12, 2012 at the Roxarena. The Town Hall meeting will allow area residents the opportunity to learn more about Benzene and the impact it could be having on their health.

Local industry in the Roxana area has caused, or contributed to the cause, of the formation of an underground plume of Benzene and other toxic Hydrocarbons, which has caused a significant health scare for area residents and decimated the value of property in Roxana. Health scares include cancer, leukemia, respiratory difficulties and headaches, reported at a significantly abnormal rate.

If you or anyone you know, lives or works near the industrial center in the Roxana area and has experienced any adverse health concerns, please attend the Town Hall meeting on April 21, 2012 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Roxarena, located at 2 Park Drive, Roxana, IL 62084. Information will be provided about the contamination on area properties and the steps area residents can take to make claim against the companies responsible.

For more information, contact Jessica Rogers of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. at (618) 307-4085

