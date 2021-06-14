EDWARDSVILLE - Nick Garner has recently joined Town and Country Bank under the organization’s mortgage division, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. Garner has assumed the role of Mortgage Loan Originator in Edwardsville, serving homebuyers throughout the Metro East.

“We are elated to have Nick as our newest member of the Town and Country mortgage team. His professional experience in sales and ability to maintain exceptional customer service are instrumental for our expanding mortgage operations in the Metro East. I am confident that Nick has the expertise and knowledge to meet the needs of homebuyers he builds relationships and interacts with on a daily basis,” said Cass Wolfenberger, President and CEO of Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services.

“I want to be able to always offer a friendly, helping hand to my customers no matter what their situation is with purchasing a new home. My goal is to provide an easy, enjoyable, and straightforward experience to securing a mortgage or refinance for all. I have confidence in my past banking experience, customer service, and sales to add value to the community I serve,” said Nick.

Garner attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), where he recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics and Finance.

With years of sales experience, Garner is eager to expand his knowledge with Town and Country Bank’s mortgage lending team. Since 2018, he has held various roles in banking and car rental services, where he shadowed and worked closely with employees in mortgage lending, commercial banking, and marketing, received customer communication training to enhance customer service, developed management and sales skills, and provided leadership by managing inventory and staff and actively participating in weekly sales meetings.

Garner currently resides in Maryville, Illinois with his girlfriend (Nicole) and puppy (Rosie). Outside of work and time with family, Nick was previously involved with the Metro East Animal Shelter, Metro East Humane Society, and St. Louis Food Pantry as a student at SIUE. By moving back to the Metro East, Nick is eager to become involved in the local community again.

About Town and Country Bank

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with branches in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, Bloomington, and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the Bank, please visit www.TownandCountryBank.com.

