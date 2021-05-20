



EDWARDSVILLE - Town and Country Bank is happy to announce that Greg Maher has joined its Edwardsville location as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer.

“Town and Country Bank is elated to expand our Commercial Banking team by welcoming Greg as our latest addition. His rich experience with building relationships, analyzing financial statements, underwriting loan requests, and effectively managing collaborative projects makes him a great asset to local business owners throughout the Metro East,” said Grant Franklin, EVP, Chief Sales Officer.

“Banking, and more specifically commercial banking, is about building relationships, solving problems, and being a trusted advisor. Whether working with the President and CEO, CFO, or any other decision maker within an organization, my main objective and goal is to understand their banking needs so we can and find a solution that is mutually beneficial to both the Bank and business. While I have only been at Town and Country for a short time, I can see the Bank has very similar goals as I do personally, and I can’t wait to get started and involved with the community,” said Maher.

Greg attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in International Business.

Maher comes to Town and Country Bank with over 13 years of experience in the commercial banking profession. Since 2007, he has held various roles in banking, where he was responsible for managing and growing book of business including deposits and loans, negotiating pricing and structure on new loans and renewals, and ensuring timely receipt and review of financial statements to monitor customer trends, performance, and covenants.

He currently resides in O’Fallon, Illinois with his wife (Megan), sons (Will and Jake), and puppy (Nellie). Outside of his career and time with family, Greg is a member of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, and volunteers as a youth soccer and baseball coach. His professional affiliations also include the Edwardsville Rotary.

About Town and Country Bank

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with branches in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, Bloomington, and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the Bank, please visit www.TownandCountryBank.com.

