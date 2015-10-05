Young and old participated in the annual Tour de Strings event that culminated at Edwardsville Township Park. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

The annual Tour de Strings, sponsored by Scott Credit Union, was once again a big success, finishing with a reception at Edwardsville Township Park.

Tour de Strings is a major fund-raiser each year to benefit the Edwardsville District 7 orchestra program. The event is coordinated by the Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters. Those who participated had plenty of food and drinks available at the finish line.

The cycling/walking fund-raising event raised $7,500 and had a great turnout, EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said.

“It was a 13-mile bike ride and 3-mile fun run/walk,” she said.

Brian Goeckner won the raffle and was the recipient of the Giant brand bike.

 

 

