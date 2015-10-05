Tour de Strings is large success once again for Edwardsville School District 7 orchestra program
The annual Tour de Strings, sponsored by Scott Credit Union, was once again a big success, finishing with a reception at Edwardsville Township Park.
Tour de Strings is a major fund-raiser each year to benefit the Edwardsville District 7 orchestra program. The event is coordinated by the Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters. Those who participated had plenty of food and drinks available at the finish line.
The cycling/walking fund-raising event raised $7,500 and had a great turnout, EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said.
“It was a 13-mile bike ride and 3-mile fun run/walk,” she said.
Brian Goeckner won the raffle and was the recipient of the Giant brand bike.
