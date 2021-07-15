CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - Touchette Regional Hospital is pleased to welcome Paul Pace, MD, to the hospital as a Board Certified General Surgeon.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Pace to the staff at Touchette,” stated Jay Willsher, president. “Dr. Pace is known in the metro-east as a very qualified and skilled surgeon. He will be able to fill a need we have here for a variety of procedures.”

Dr. Pace is a graduate of Albany Medical College in Albany, New York; he completed his residency in general surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He has been serving in the metro-east since 2013.

“I am very pleased to be joining the medical staff at Touchette,” Dr. Pace added. “The staff and facilities here are impressive. I look forward to serving our patients.”

Dr. Pace has been extensively trained in minimally invasive as well as traditional open surgical techniques. He is able to provide a broad range of surgical procedures, including diseases of the gall bladder, colon, stomach, and appendix; hernia repair; skin and soft tissue masses; disorders of the breast; hemorrhoidectomy and other ano-rectal disorders. He also performs colonoscopies and other endoscopic procedures.

Dr. Pace is a certified member of the American Board of Surgery and a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

He will see patients on provider referral at Archview Medical Center, 2071 Goose Lake Road, Sauget; appointments may be made by calling 618-857-2700.

Touchette Regional Hospital accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most insurance plans.

