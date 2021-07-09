CENTREVILLE -Touchette Regional Hospital is grateful to have its East St. Louis Health Transformation Partnership, an investment in health and healthcare in the region, approved by the State of Illinois. The plan will focus on creating community-based programs to increase access to healthcare services, eliminate disparities, and improve overall health for the region.

“We are very grateful to Governor J.B. Pritzker, State Senator Christopher Belt, State Representatives LaToya Greenwood and Jay Hoffman, along with the entire Black Caucus for their support and constant advocacy for equity and access in healthcare,” said Larry McCulley, CEO of Touchette Regional Hospital. “This investment is a great step towards addressing the regional health care needs, breaking down barriers that get in the way of accessing quality and affordable healthcare, and improving the overall health of local residents.

The Transformation Application notes, “The necessity for a community transformation in our distressed communities is clear. Unmet health needs, social barriers, lack of connectivity between organizations, years of disinvestment, limited jobs, and inequities in workforce opportunities require significant transformation in resources and collaboration to develop key elements over the next five years to create the necessary reinvestment that can truly alter the systems supporting ongoing sustainability for our distressed region.”

“This is just the first announcement by the state, and we will provide more specifics and timelines in the future,” added McCulley. “We also want to thank our partners in this transformation plan, which will be implemented over the next several years.”

Partners with Touchette include SIHF Healthcare, SIU School of Medicine, Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, Centene, Memorial Medical Group, ConferMed Weitzman Institute, Washington University, Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center, and Zade, Inc.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Home Healthcare, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

