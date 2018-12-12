CENTREVILLE - Touchette Regional Hospital (TRH) is pleased to announce and celebrate 60 years of service to local residents and those in nearby communities.

In 1958 TRH opened its doors as Centreville Township Hospital to offer accessible and affordable healthcare to the residents of local communities, particularly Cahokia and Centreville.

Over the past 60 years, many doctors, nurses, and hospital staff have come through the doors; many children have been born; and thousands of people have received comprehensive healthcare services at their neighborhood hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mr. Larry McCulley, CEO, discussed the history of the hospital, “When Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (now SIHF Healthcare) took over Centreville Township Hospital, we honored the hospital’s founder - Mr. Francis Touchette - by naming the hospital Touchette Regional Hospital. Mr. Touchette served as Centreville Township supervisor and chairman of the hospital from its inception. He and the township board knew of the need for accessible healthcare and met it by starting this hospital. Today, we celebrate these past 60 years of service.”

Mr. Richard Sauget, Sr., chairperson of the hospital’s board of directors, added, “Touchette Regional Hospital is an asset to the community. Its presence provides emergency service to those in need of immediate care, as well as providing hundreds of jobs in an area left behind economically. What makes Touchette stand out from other hospitals is its commitment to building a stronger, healthier future for the communities in which we live and work - that’s the Touchette difference. ”

The hospital’s administrative team includes Mr. Joe Jansen, president, and Sulbrena Day, Ph.D., RN, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. The board of directors includes Mr. Kenneth Hall, Jr., vice chairperson; Mr. Luther Jackson, secretary; Mr. Jed Deets, treasurer; Ms. Yvette McFadden; Dr. Louis Gary; Mr. Willie B. Nelson, Sr.; and Ms. Ethel Manager.

TRH offers many medical services, including a recently expanded and renovated Emergency Department, updated surgical suites, Behavioral and Wellness Center, physical therapy services, transportation services, sleep center, home health care, and medical specialists at Archview Medical Center in Sauget. Many healthy living services are offered to the community by the hospital as well.

The 60th anniversary was celebrated at the board’s meeting held on December 11. TRH employees shared in the celebration.

More like this: