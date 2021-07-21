CENTREVILLE — Touchette Regional Hospital’s efforts to increase the local supply of blood for patients in need will see the return of a mobile blood drive on Monday, July 26, to the parking lot of the Touchette Elderly Apartments at 5880 Bond Avenue in Centreville (Cahokia Heights).

The blood drive is made possible by a partnership between Touchette Regional Hospital and ImpactLife, a not-for-profit community blood center that acts as the exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

“The pandemic has created a shortage in blood supply due to the lack of blood drives and donor eligibility,” said Cora Hughes, Volunteer Services Manager and Blood Drive Coordinator. “We encourage anyone who is able to donate to do so and ensure that blood is always available to people who need it.”

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Donor Bus outside Touchette Elderly Apartments, 5880 Bond Avenue, Centreville. Those interested in donating blood may schedule an appointment during the drive by visiting https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/107347. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information about the drive or for assistance in scheduling an appointment, please contact Cora Hughes at (618) 332-5289.

