SAUGET – Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce four upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics that are open to the public with no appointment required .

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up. The locations and dates are:

Wednesday, October 6

12:00 – 4:00 pm

NAACP Madison Branch, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice

Friday, October 8

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Divine Holiness Temple, 1210 State Street, East St. Louis

Saturday, October 9

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Cahokia Unit School District Offices, 1700 Jerome Lane, Cahokia Heights

Saturday, October 16

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Power of Change Christian Church, 2348 Jerome Lane, Cahokia Heights

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. A second dose will be necessary in three weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Mammography and Breast Cancer Awareness, Southern Illinois Home Care, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

