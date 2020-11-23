CENTERVILLE – Fueled by two wheels, donations, and community volunteers the Touchette Bicycle Food Mission, a non-profit organization supported by the Touchette Regional Hospital as well as local cyclists, delivers food and smiles to those in need – via bicycle.

Founded by President of Touchette Regional Hospital Jay Willsher, the Touchette Bicycle Food Mission was created to provide members of the Centreville and East St. Louis, IL community with healthy meals. Every Thursday evening, the mission and its volunteers prepare and deliver fresh fruit, sandwiches, and more in efforts to combat hunger as well as bring community members together.

“Our service area is what’s known as a ‘food desert,’ which means the particular foods we’re delivering – the fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, etc., are things that very few people have access to,” said Willsher. “The Touchette Bicycle Food Mission was founded on the hope that we could improve our community and that we could do so in a unique way that gets volunteers involved and excited to help out however they can.”

The Touchette Bicycle Food Mission is always accepting volunteers and donations to support their cause. Any monetary donations received will go toward food and other supplies needed to deliver the food to area residents. As temperatures decrease and weather conditions grow more hazardous to cyclists, volunteers will plan to shift gears and deliver food by car rather than on bicycles.

Those interested in joining the team, contributing to the cause, or learning more about Touchette Bicycle Food Mission are encouraged to visit the organization’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Touchette-Bicycle-Food-Mission-112733620550490, email touchettebicyclemission@touchette.org or contact by phone at 618-332-5317.

About Touchette Bicycle Food Mission

