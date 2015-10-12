The annual Touch-A-Truck outing at Edwardsville Township Park was a smash, attracting an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people.

The Touch-A-Truck event has become one of the biggest events of the year in Edwardsville and there were droves of children and families who parked as far away as a few blocks and made the trek over. The truck gathering is presented by Edwardsville Township.

“Last year, we had 3,000 people and I think we doubled that number for the truck event this year,” Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said. “We had people as far away as Kansas City who came. It is a huge event, it is beyond our wildest dreams how big it has become with only four people coordinating this from our office.”

A variety of trucks were present and there was even an appearance by an ARCH helicopter that had to leave during the event for an emergency, but that liftoff was something children and families were glued to prior to departure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Children and adults gathered around in a line behind a pumper truck from the Edwardsville Fire Department during Saturday's Touch-A-Truck event at Edwardsville Township Park. The event, in its second year, showcased more than a dozen different vehicles for youngsters to explore. Touch-A-Truck is presented by Edwardsville Township. A jovial man walking on stilts also was quite an attraction for younger kids.

Miles said he was happy to showcase the new Boundless Playground, a $500,000 project led by the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, also the Rotary Playground, another $250,000 investment from financial institutions, community and donations, and also the new year-round restroom that is solar powered and funded through a grant.

“This was a wonderful day and we were glad to be a part of it,” Miles said.

More like this: