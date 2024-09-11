EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is excited to announce that our Touch A Truck event is back for another year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2024

This year is the 10th annual Touch A Truck event which plans to be the best yet. This annual Touch-A-Truck event is free and open to the public. New additions this year include scheduled appearances by Chase and Marshall from the Paw Patrol from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event this year focuses on a greener community. Attendees will have the opportunity to drop off a variety of goods for recycling at Metro East Lutheran High School.

For more information, please go to www.recyclingsimplified.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Electric trucks, Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck will be featured at the event as well. Food vendors are encouraged to use environmentally friendly products as well.

Other vehicles ehicles scheduled to be on display this year include the SSM Cardinal Glennon Air Ambulance helicopter, first responders (fire trucks, ambulances and patrol vehicles), mini excavators, track dump truck, track hoe, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, and many more!

Food will be available for purchase from Edley’s Barbecue, Big Meechies and Takozz food trucks, and Washington Kettle Corn. There will be a variety of children’s activities and a martial arts demonstration. Edwardsville Township will be providing a goodie bag for the first 500 attendees.

A variety of beverages will also be available for purchase. Parking will be available at either Metro East Lutheran High School or LeClaire Christian Church. Attendees will be shuttled into the park courtesy of First Student. Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this: