(Busch Stadium) Just to set the record straight, the back issues St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk recently dealt with were not similar to those he experienced last season.

“This was totally different,” he shared. “When I hurt my back then, I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t move, it took my breath away–it was totally different. This was just kind of a little tweak, like hey, maybe some treatment. Maybe an off-day and be good to go.”

The tightness occurred this past Tuesday against Colorado on a fly ball following a double-steal attempt when Grichuk tried to throw out the runner doubling back to second.

“There’s always a when you can try to play through stuff and when not to,” he said. “Playing hurt and playing injured are two different things, I felt like it was something that was bothering me a little bit but I knew it had nothing to do with the lower back issues that had caused me DL-time last year. I felt like I could go, play through it. I wanted to play through it and I guess they saw something that I didn’t notice and felt like it would be best to get me out of there.”

After telling trainers he was okay to play the next day, Randal was later followed up the tunnel by Mike Matheny for a further discussion which led to his exit after the 4th inning. He was kept out of the lineup the next day, but did have a pinch-hit walk.

“Anytime you come out of the game, I feel like they’re going to make it out to be worse than what it is,” explained Grichuk. “Very rarely do you see a guy come out of the game and good to go the next day and there’s no problems. I didn’t want to make a big deal about it and I knew after the game I was going to go mention it and get some treatment done and hopefully just take care of it like that. He wanted to stay on top of it and get me out of there. Whatever he says goes.”

FACING LACKEY

–Grichuk was not in the starting lineup against John Lackey when the hurler faced St. Louis on April 18th, so today he was all smiles at the opportunity to face his former teammate.

“It’s gonna be fun,” said Grichuk. “I want to see him scream a little bit out there–it means things are going his way…now he’s on the other side so we want to see that.”

In that earlier meeting, Lackey allowed just two hits and struck out 11 batters in 7.0 innings.

“I’m excited to get out there and see what he’s got, I’ve never faced him,” continued Grichuk. “He did really well his couple years here, year and a half. But I’m excited to see what he’s got.”

PERALTA IN PEORIA

–Shortstop Jhonny Peralta continued his rehab assignment with the Peoria Chiefs on Monday, going 1-3 with a double and run scored. He struck out in his first at-bat and grounded to third in his last plate appearance. Peralta played six innings before being replaced in the field.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI