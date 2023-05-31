CARROLLTON – Scholarship grants totaling $39,200.00 were awarded to 23 graduating seniors at the Carrollton Community Unit High School graduation held Friday, May 19, 2023, in the gymnasium. The awards will cover the 2023-2024 academic year at junior colleges, colleges, universities and trade schools selected by each graduate. District One Foundation (DOF) scholarships are awarded only for a student’s freshman year, although donors may continue their financial support for a particular graduate at their discretion and with assistance from the DOF Board of Trustees.

Scholarship awards are supported by local donors and others who are located elsewhere in the United States, and by various fund-raising activities sponsored by DOF. Some donors specify the criteria to be used for the selection process, and some choose to make their own selection.

Senior applicants can apply on line by logging on to the Google Classroom website, and a Scholarship Selection Committee (SSC), composed of DOF trustees who do not have related children who are scholarship eligible, select and approve all grant awards.

Seniors can make scholarship application between February 1 and April 1. The SSC reviews all applications individually using a matrix analysis, with parameters which include scholarship achievement, financial need, proven work ethic habits, extracurricular activities and participation in community service activities.

DOF was chartered by the State of Illinois on July 23, 1993, as a not for profit private foundation, and is administered by a volunteer board of trustees. The first scholarship awards were granted in 1994, and there were only two at that time. Since then, and including the 2023 grants, a total of 874 awards have been made totaling $799,949.00.

