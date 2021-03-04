BETHALTO - Civic Memorial Lady Eagles and the Highland lady Bulldogs fought back and forth during all four quarters of Thursday’s game but the Eagles came up on top with a 42-37 win at home.

With that win, the Lady Eagles improved to 12-1 and 7-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. CM's only loss came to Edwardsville at the first of the season. CM is ranked 6th in the class 3A state poll.

“We came into this game knowing we had to win this game to win the conference. I thought Taylor needed double figures to give us a chance and she did. I think this was her best game of the year,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said

The Eagles were led by Tori Standefer with 19 points, Kelbie Zupan finished with 8 points, and Olivia Durban with 7 points. Highland was led by Bella LaPorta with 18 points and Taylor Kesner finished 10 points.

“Us and Highland played our typical basketball game. Both teams played great defense and all the intensity in the world and I told the kids to be proud of the way we hung in there even when we had some not-so-good possessions,” CM coach Mike Arbuthnot said.

The Eagles got off to a slow start and were behind 8-5 going into the second quarter. Both teams picked up momentum and took a 20-20 tie into halftime. Highland was able to take the lead and take a 30-29 lead into the final quarter. Highland was only able to score 7 points in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were able to get some turnovers and win the game.

