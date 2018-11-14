TorHoerman Law's Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway moved to Friday
November 14, 2018 9:53 PM November 15, 2018 1:32 PM
ALTON - In keeping with the “it’s better to be safe than sorry” mantra, due to the snowy forecast, TorHoerman Law will be rescheduling the Turkey Giveaway for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16.
The event will still be taking place at the Salvation Army in Alton, Illinois.
A total of 500 turkeys are scheduled to be given away on Friday by the generous law area law firm.
