TorHoerman Law will be giving away 350 turkeys to needy Madison County families on November 18th at 10:00 am at the Salvation Army of Alton - 525 N. Alby in Alton IL. Turkeys will be distributed based on a first come, first serve basis.

THL has joined forces with some charitable business friends and lawyers in other cities in an effort to fight hunger during the holidays. While this is the first year for THL to give away turkeys in Madison County, there are plans to increase their efforts in the future, if there is a need for it.

According to a 2012 study, over 33,000 kids live in a “food insecure” home in Madison County.

"It is alarming and unacceptable that 12% of Madison County families will have difficulty putting food on their table every day,” said Tor Hoerman.

“Thanksgiving is a special holiday, as it is about sharing a meal and memories with friends and family – its sole purpose is to take the time to be thankful. For me, thanksgiving is the perfect holiday. I personally look forward to spending time with my family every year. This year I am additionally thankful that THL is doing our part to give those in need the opportunity to share a similar turkey dinner with their families.”

Hoerman went on to acknowledge that THL can’t end hunger through a single meal, “but, bringing awareness to the issue of hunger in our community and maybe helping with a family memory… or better yet, 350 family memories, is a good place to start. I am proud of my attorneys and staff for taking this initiative and I look forward to November 18th and many more opportunities to get involved locally.”

TorHoerman Law is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Alton, the local food bank and Lawyers Fighting Hunger to make this Turkey give away possible. THL would also like to give special thanks to their charitable partners – Brook-Hollow Financial, CliftonLarsonAllen, Golkow Technologies, Inc., BTC Digital Web and Eudora Global, whose charitable contributions will make the turkey give away possible.

If you would like to help TorHoerman Law with the turkey give away this year or in the future, please call (618) 656-4400 or email info@torhoermanlaw.com.

