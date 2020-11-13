MADISON COUNTY – Staff members at TorHoerman Law will be in Alton, IL, partaking in the firm’s 7th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Due to the incredible outreach and participation of local families and businesses, THL will be able to provide more than 600 turkeys to those in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

All THL employees will be practicing social distancing as well as wearing masks and gloves. The giveaway has been altered to a contactless drive-thru experience to negate the spread of COVID-19. We encourage all participants to do their part and wear a mask. Alton Police will be on the scene to direct traffic.

Those who are interested in receiving a turkey should plan to meet at the Alton Farmers Market, located at the intersection of Henry St. and Landmarks Blvd at 10 a.m.

The annual turkey giveaway began in 2014 when THL learned that 12% of Madison County families have difficulty obtaining consistent meals. The goal was to assist these food insecure homes and make sure that they are able to celebrate the holiday tradition with a delicious meal. Through the years, countless local businesses and families have worked together to turn this goal into a reality. Most importantly, TorHoerman Law is beyond grateful to be a part of and involved in a community that supports its neighbors in times of need.

“Like everyone else, TorHoerman Law is adjusting to the new normal of 2020, but with the difficulties this year has brought, helping our community is more important than ever,” Tyler Schneider, THL attorney and president of the TorHoerman Law Employee Foundation, said. “So, we’re going forward in “social distance style” with a contactless, drive-thru approach that is going to make this giveaway not only possible, but efficient and safe.”

The event has been increasingly successful in previous years. Therefore, TorHoerman Law was determined to find a way to continue the giveaway despite less-than ideal circumstances.

“THL realizes the struggle people endure on a day-to-day basis.” Kristie Stephens, a THL employee and Alton resident, said. “This pandemic has created a greater hardship on the people of our community and THL is determined to do what we can to ease the stress.”

One way to ease this burden is to make sure families affected by the current crisis is to provide them with Thanksgiving turkeys. TorHoerman Law would like to give thanks to all the people and businesses joining together to sponsor this ever, including: Source Juicery, Robert “Chick” Fritz INC., Metro by T-Mobile, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, and Madison County Urban League Inc. This event would not be possible without their cooperation and contributions.

