EDWARDSVILLE - The TorHoerman Law Firm recognizes with tight state funding, teachers are in need of funds for supplies and Friday it announced a new $2,000 Teacher Support Grant available to instructors.

The law firm said the grant is designed to help teachers with the responsibility of buying supplies and/or resources for their students.

“Teachers are often buying supplies for their students out of their own paychecks, and while it is incredibly admirable, it is a costly effort,” Eric Terry, attorney at TorHoerman Law said. “We created this grant to help in those efforts.”

In order to apply, teachers must answer the following question:

As an educator, how could you innovatively spend a $2,000 grant to improve your students’ educational experience?

In addition to answering the question, applicants must fill out a form with their name, email, phone number, school of employment, and grade taught and upload a document detailing the item(s) requested, the cost of those item(s), and where those item(s) could be purchased.

“With this grant, we’re hoping to make a difference in the life of one area teacher,” Terry said. “The question was left open-ended intentionally because we realize that depending on the grade, different supplies or resources are needed. When answering the question, each applicant is able to cater their response based on a specific need.”

The grant is available to all teachers in St. Clair and Madison counties.

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is August 1, 2018. A winner will be chosen and announced in September 2018.

For more information about the TorHoerman Law Teacher Support Grant, please visit https://www.torhoermanlaw.com/giving-back/.

About TorHoerman Law

At TorHoerman Law, personal injury law is all we do. Whether you have been hurt on the job, in a car, or by a drug or medical device you used, you can count on our experienced team to work for you. Since 2009, our office has negotiated more than $3 billion in verdicts and settlements. THL is a group of experienced people that believe in justice for individuals harmed through no fault of their own. To learn more, visit https://www.torhoermanlaw.com/.

