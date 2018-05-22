EDWARDSVILLE - In March, we announced the first ever TorHoerman Law Distracted Driving Prevention Scholarship and now we’ve selected a local Belleville graduate as a the winner. Daniel Giles, a 2018 graduate of Belleville East High School, was selected as the winner of the $1,000 because of the powerful essay he wrote on the topic. He said the number one solution to preventing distracted driving is to begin with yourself and others will follow by example; we thought that was a profound statement.

Daniel will be attending American University in the fall where he will be studying political science. We have no doubt he will succeed in everything he puts his mind to, and we’re proud to have awarded Daniel with the inaugural TorHoerman Law Distracted Driving Prevention Scholarship.

If you have any questions about the scholarship or the winner, please don’t hesitate to ask. As a heads up, we will again be awarding a scholarship next spring.

