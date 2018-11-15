ALTON - In keeping with a "better to be safe than sorry" mantra, TorHoerman Law has decided to reschedule their Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for Friday, November 16 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Salvation Army (525 Alby St.) in Alton.

There will be 500 turkeys available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For any questions, please contact TorHoerman at (618) 656-4400.

