Edwardsville, Ill. – Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka has announced Employment Expo: Metro East, the latest in a series of regional events targeting unemployment and the financial stress facing residents throughout the state.

Sponsored by the Comptroller’s Office in partnership with Lewis and Clark Community College, Madison County, and the Southern Illinois Employers Association, Employment Expo: Metro East will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the N. O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville. In addition to highlighting opportunities with more than 30 employers, the event will feature free retraining and professional development workshops, including sessions on resume writing, interviewing and networking.

“A job makes all the difference in this economy,” said Topinka, in announcing the Employment Expo initiative. “This effort puts job seekers in front of businesses that are hiring, and offers a variety of resources, free of charge, that will help lead to a successful search.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Metro East-area unemployment is around 8.6 percent.

Employment Expo: Metro East is the third in a series of planned Employment Expos across the state that embrace partnerships between the Comptroller’s Office and state and local vendors, businesses and associations. As the office responsible for paying the state's bills, the Comptroller is in constant contact with state vendors, which were recruited to participate in the expos.

“I am confident that area job seekers will be pleased with the amount of employers and useful information that will be offered at the employment expo. Our goal at Lewis and Clark is to offer students the opportunity to learn the skills they need to meet area employers' needs. Our Process Operations program, which has been increasingly successful every year since it's development in 2007, will be showcased that day along with all of our career programs,” said Alice Bunjan, manager of Career & Employment Services at Lewis and Clark.

For more information on Employment Expo: Metro East, contact Allen Adomite of the Comptroller’s staff at (618) 791-5839, or visit www.illinoiscomptroller.com.

More like this: