GODFREY – The top-ranked player is still playing for a spot in the main draw of the 18th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic, a USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Futures $15K tournament.

No. 1 Dominic Cotrone defeated Michael Genender 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4 yesterday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex.

Cotrone, 21, of Bradenton, Florida, just finished his senior year playing for the University of South Florida.

In June, Cotrone qualified his way through the USTA $10K Futures in Rochester, New York—losing the main draw semifinal 6-2, 6-4 to American Sekou Bangoura.

Cotrone and Quinton Vega won the Doubles Championship at the Rochester tournament.

Genender, 18, of Los Angeles, California, is the Los Angeles Daily News Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, and will play for Stanford next season.

Gabriel Friedrich, 21, of Brazil, upset No. 2 Samuel Shropshire, 6-4, 6-2.

Friedrich said this is his first time playing since an injury sidelined him two years ago.

“I am happy just to be playing tennis. So winning in a pro tourney felt great. He is a very good player,” Friedrich said. “This is my first time at this tournament and I am very impressed.”

In other action Sunday, No. 3 Austin Gonzales defeated fellow American Mitchell Dobek 6-0, 6-1.

No. 5 George Goldhoff defeated Alex Kobelt 6-4, 6-4.

No. 7 Gabe Tishman won 6-1, 6-3 against Joseph Van Meter.

No. 10 Henry Craig defeated Christopher Eubanks 7-6(4), 7-6(4).

Pablo Landa Catan, of Mexico, a freshman at the University of Illinois lost to William Little 6-1, 6-3.

Kyle Koch, of Irmo, South Carolina, defeated American Maxx Lipman 6-2, 6-0.

“Maxx is a great player, so it was a good win for me. I’m glad to get the first two matches out of the way,” Koch said.

The last round of qualifying will start tomorrow morning at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex. Eight qualifiers will make it into the main draw, which begins Tuesday.

To view, download and share images from the tournament, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

For more information about the tournament, visit www.lc.edu/usta or call (618) 468-6252.

