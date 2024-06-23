EDWARDSVILLE - Top seeds Ollie Okonkwo of Iowa City, Ia., and Kseniya Zonova of St. Louis won the open singles titles, while Timothy Flatt of West Frankfort, Ill., won the HTRP 4.0 18-and-over men's singles, and the team of Gabrielus Guzauskas of Hinsdale, Ill., and William Mroz of Bradenton, Fla. were the winners in the men's open doubles on the final day of the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament.The tournament was presented by The Opel Bash Group, Sunday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The win for Okonkwo also gives him a berth int the Wild Card Challenge draw of the Edwardsville Futures tournament, which is set for July 29-Aug. 4 also at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, and is the only professional tournament that's held in the St. Louis area each year.

In the men's open singles semifinals, played on Sunday morning, Okonkwo won on an injury walkover by Blake Strode of St. Louis, wile Mroz defeated Will Ecklund of Clive, Ia., 6-3, 6-3. Okonkwo won the title and Wild Card berth with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mroz in the final.

In the men's 18-and-over semifinals, Flatt won over Jonathan Douglas of St, Peters, Mo., 6-3, 6-0, while Ryan Cochran of Collinsville defeated Joe Oakes, also of Collinsville, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. In the final, Flatt taking a 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-1 win over Cochran to claim the championship.

In the women's open singles final, Zonova won a 6-2, 6-3 decision over Victoria Lisson of St, Louis to win the championship, while in the men's open doubles, in the semifinals, Okonkwo and Lucas Horve of Forsyth, Ill., won over the Edwardsville duo of Jesse Hattrup and Jade Dynamic 8-5, while Guzauskas and Mroz won over Ecklund and Siphos Montsi of Champaign, Ill., 9-8, winning the tiebreak 7-4. In the final, it was Okonkwo and Horve winning over Ecklund and Montsi by injury walkover.

A press conference to introduce the 2024 edition of the Edwardsville Futures tournament will be held at 12 noon on Friday at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Hotel, 1000 Plummer Road in Edwardsville.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

