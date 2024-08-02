EDWARDSVILLE – The top two seeds in the singles, Andres Martin and Colin Sinclair, advanced to the quarterfinals, while third seed Felix Corwin and fourth seed William Grant were knocked out in the second round on day five of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation.



Top doubles seed Pranav Kumar and Joshua Sheehy went through to the last four on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, playing at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The weather was rather hot, which prompted start times in the early morning and evening when the heat would be less effective, but it brought out good tennis throughout the day.

In the second round of the singles, in the upper half of the bracket, Martin defeated Rahul Dhokia 6-2, 6-3, while Gavin Young won over Adit Sinha 6-4, 6-4. Kenta Miyoshi ousted Grant 6-2, 6-1, while eighth seed Adam Neff won over Noah Schachter 6-5 (5-7 in the tiebreak), 7-5, 6-2,

In the lower half of the draw, Kyle Kang eliminated Aadarsh Tripathi 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, while Michael Zheng defeated Corwin 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-1, In the final two matches of the round, Nicolas Ian Kotzen won over Benjamin George 6-3, 6-2, and Sinclair saw off Ryan Fishback 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-4.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Kumar and Sheehy defeated Zachary Fuchs and Lawrence Sciglitano 6-7 (5-7 in the tiebreak), 6-3,10-4, while fourth-seeded Lucas Horve and Oliver Okonkwo won over Andre Ilagan and Kotzen 6-1, 7-6 (10-8 in the tiebreak). In the lower half, Corwin and Nathan Ponwith eliminated Gabrielus Guzsauskas and William Mroz 7-6 (10-8 in the tiebreak), 6-1, while Collin Altamirano and Leo Vithoontien won in a walkover past Jerry Roddick and Braden Shick, when the latter team withdrew.

The day six schedule consists of the singles quarterfinals and the doubles semifinals, with Kotzen going against Sinclair, and Kang meeting Zheng at 9 a.m., and Martin taking on Young and Miyoshi playing against Neff at 10:30 a.m. The doubles semifinals start at 1 p.m., with Kumar and Sheehy playing Horve and Okonkwo, and Corwin and Ponwith meeting Altamirano and Vithoontien. The semifinal winners play in the doubles final on Saturday.

The top four seeds in the singles all advanced to the second round, while the number two doubles team was upset in the first round on an eventful day four of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, Wednesday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The tournament reached its halfway point with good matches in the opening round of both main draws, and also celebrated its third annual Diversity Day, which celebrates tennis as a sport for all, and kids who participated in a clinic at Liberty Middle School, were treated to lunch, and heard from guest speakers on their opportunities, not just in tennis, but in their lives as well.

In the upper half of the bracket in the main singles draw, top-seeded Andres Martin defeated Braden Shick 6-3, 6-3, while Rahul Dhokia got past Oliver Okonkwo 2-6, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 7-6 (again 7-4 in the tiebreak). Gavin Young won over Rei Sakamoto 6-4, 7-5, and Adit Sinha eliminated fifth seed Karlis Ozolins 6-7 (5-7 in the tiebreak), 6-1, 4-2, when Ozolins was forced to retire. Fourth seed William Grant defeated Hunter Heck 6-1, 6-0, while Kenta Miyoshi won over Evan Zhu 6-3, 6-3. In the final two matches of the upper half, Noah Schachter won over William Mroz 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, and eighth-seeded Adam Neff defeated Dan Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.

In the lower half of the draw, Aadash Tripathi upset seventh seed Zeke Clark 7-5, 7-5, while Kyle Kang won over Sam Thompson 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-1. Michael Zheng won over Leo Vithoontien 6-2, 6-4, while third-seeded Felix Corwin took the decision over Emilio Gomez 6-2, 4-2, when Gomez retired from the match. Benjamin George took a 6-2, 6-2 win over Nathan Ponwith, and Nicolas Ian Kotzen won over Preston Stearns 6-0, 6-2. In the final two first round matches, Ryan Fishback won over Collin Altamirano 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, and second seed Colin Sinclair won a 7-6 (9-7 in the tiebreak), 6-7 (6-8 in the tiebreak), 6-1 decision over Tristan McCormick.

In the first round of the doubles, in the upper half of the draw, the top-seeded team of Pranav Kumar and Joshua Sheehy won over George and Martin 6-4, 6-2, while Zachary Fuchs and Lawrence Sciglitano got past Miyosh and Sakamoto 6-3, 3-6, 13-11. The fourth-seeded team of Lucas Horve and Okonkwo defeated Sinha and Jared Thompkins 7-5, 6-0, and Andre Liagen and Kotzen defeated Jack Anthrop and Zheng 3-6, 7-5, 11-9.

In the lower half of the bracket, Gabrielus Guzauskas and Mroz defeated Fishback and Corey Gaal 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 4-6, 10-5, while third-seeded Corwin and Ponwith defeated Ashton Adesoro and Gus Tettamble of St, Louis 5-7, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 11-9. Jerry Roddick and Shick won over Philip Jordan and Martin 6-3, 3-6, 10-8, and Altimirano and Vithoontien upset second-seeded Clark and Zhu 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 6-2.

In a quarterfinal match, Altimirano and Vithootien advanced to the semifinals via walkover past Roddick and Shick, who withdrew from the competition.

