EDWARDSVILLE - Top-seeded player Zeke Clark of Tulsa, Okla., won his opening match, along with Edwardsville players Zach Trimpe and Erik Weiler in the men's open singles as play began in the Edwardsville Open Tennis Tournament presented by The Goddard School of Edwardsville on Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The tournament returns after a one-year absence because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, with the winner of the men's open singles and doubles earning a wild card berth in the Edwardsville Futures tournament, to be held July 19-25. The runner-up receives a wild card berth in the qualifying tournament.

Clark advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Michael Lesko of Ballwin, Mo., while Jonathan Koons of Glen Carbon won over Toby Sanders of St. Louis 6-0, 6-2. Fifth-seeded Raul Quevedo Aranda of Springfield defeated Edwardsville's Paul Stuart 6-0, 6-0, and Shayan Najam of Washington, D.C. won over Will Frank of St. Louis 6-0, 6-2. Third-seed Jibril Nettles of Detroit defeated Troy's Devan Faulkenberg 6-0, 6-0 and Santiago Munoz of St. Charles, Mo. won over Samuel Motley of Glen Carbon 6-0, 6-1.

In the lower half of the main draw, sixth-seeded Juan Carlos Alonso of St. Louis won over Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic 6-2 in the first set before Dynamic retired, while Trimpe defeated Edwardsville's Jesse Hattrup 6-2, 6-2. Joshua Bartnick of Mission Hills Kan. won over Joseph Pierce of Marion 6-0, 6-0, seventh-seed Tennyson Whitting of Payson, Utah defeated Lucas Motsinger of Marion 6-0, 6-1, Weiler defeated Gavin Sohn of O'Fallon 6-0, 6-4, fourth-seed Nic Meister of Chicago defeated Edwardsville's Seth Lipe 6-2, 6-4, eighth-seeded Gus Tettamble of St. Louis defeated Troy's Devan Faulkenberg 6-0, 6-0, while Troy's Jordan Faulkenberg won over Angelo Vidal of Chicago in a walkover when Vidal withdrew. In the only play-in match, Edwardsville's Michael Karibian defeated Bryant Smith of Troy 6-0, 6-0, and second seed Olivier Stuart of North Wales, Pa. won over Karibian 6-0, 6-0.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the men's open singles, along with competition in the men's open doubles and women's singles and doubles, are set for tomorrow at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, with play set to begin at 9 a.m.

