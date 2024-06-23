ALTON – Jeremiah Mayo and Chris Rinker emerged as the top qualifiers in the F-1 class, while Neal Marsh led the Tri-Hull division on the first day of the Alton Midwest Nationals powerboat races. The event took place Saturday morning and afternoon at Riverfront Park, along the Mississippi River in Alton.

The annual regatta draws many of the sport's premier pilots, as well as enthusiastic fans and spectators, to the Alton area.

Article continues after sponsor message

The nationals represent the fourth stop in a six-race tour, which will next head to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for the Midwest Challenge races from Aug. 9-11, before concluding with the Roar of the Rockies races from Sept. 13-15 in Windsor, Colorado.

Founded in 2017, the series has become a weekend-long community event, featuring boats traveling at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. In addition to thrilling races, the family-oriented weekend provides an economic boost to the cities that host the events.

Thousands are expected to attend today to witness the final day of powerboat competition along the Mississippi Riverfront in Alton.

More like this: