The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the signing of three more draft picks–including their top selection, Scott Hurst.

Selected in the third round, Hurst led Cal State Fullerton in 12 different offensive categories and was recently named to the ABCA/Rawlings Division I All-America Second Team. He hit .241 (7-29) and scored seven runs for the Titans before they were eliminated from the College World Series.

The team has also signed 33rd round pick, Cal State Fullerton second baseman Taylor Bryant and 35th round pick, pitcher Alex Gallegos (Torrance HS, California).

The Cardinals now have five of their top eight draft picks signed.

photo credit: Cal State Fullerton Baseball

