OKLAHOMA CITY – Fairview Heights Police Officer Stitt and Officer Zywicki have completed two weeks of School Resource Officer training in Oklahoma City. The training, which gathered officers from across the country, concluded with Officer Stitt being honored with the "Top Team Member" award.

Both officers expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming school year. Officer Stitt will be assigned to Grant and Illini schools, while Officer Zywicki will be stationed at Pontiac and William Holliday schools.

The training aimed to equip officers with the necessary skills to effectively serve as school resource officers, focusing on student safety and community engagement.

The recognition of Officer Stitt as "Top Team Member" shows the dedication and skill demonstrated during the program and is a prestigious honor for this training.

With the start of the school year approaching, both officers said they look forward to implementing their training and fostering a safe and supportive environment for students and staff at their respective schools.