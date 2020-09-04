SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today it has received the Excel Award, the top honor for communications work from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials. The recognition from fellow state departments of transportation in the TransComm Skills Awards was for the ongoing Life or Death Illinois multimedia campaign.

“Through Life or Death Illinois, we have shown that real people are dying as a result of crashes that are almost always preventable and the only acceptable number of deaths is zero,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “To receive this award from our peers, especially for our commitment to safety and protecting the public, is extremely gratifying.”

Life or Death Illinois debuted in 2018 as the first comprehensive approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seat-belt use and work zones as well as impaired and distracted driving. An element on Scott’s Law was created in 2019.

More information, including materials developed across a variety of platforms, can be found at www.LifeorDeathIllinois.com.

IDOT’s Nathan Bailey received the Spirit of TransComm award, which recognizes the efforts of communications professionals who are not in leadership or supervisory positions. Bailey was nominated for his overall body of work and graphic design contributions.

“Earning a TransComm Skills Award is a tremendous honor for state DOTs,” said Lloyd Brown, AASHTO’s director of communications. “Award nominees are judged by other state DOTs, meaning that the winners’ work is considered outstanding and worthy of recognition by one’s peers. That is a truly special honor.”

