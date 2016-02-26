FRIDAY

Paper Slip Theatre presents Comedy Improv at Jacoby Arts Center

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

“The Dating Game” meets “Whose Line is it Anyway?” That’s the best way to describe what Ed Reggi and his Paper Slip Theatre will present on Friday, Feb. 26, at 8:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center.

When We First Met is one-part high energy, two-parts improv games and a dash of love stories told by the audience. The award-winning Paper Slip cast includes Jamie Pitt, Chris Hartman, Cooper Shaw, DeAnna Massie, Darrell Barber and Michele Dumoulin. Under the direction of comedian and the evening’s host, Ed Reggi, will take real life stories about dating and falling in love to a whole new comedy experience. Audience members provide all the stories as the evening unfolds into hilarity.

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=68471&view=event

SATURDAY

Educator Workshop: Flying Wild

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Flying WILD is an exciting education program that provides interactive, interdisciplinary, standards-based activities to help students understand the importance of migratory birds and their conservation.

Targeted for the middle grades and adaptable to other levels, the program includes teacher-led, student-led and volunteer-led learning activities which provide opportunities to engage students in real-world learning.

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=67577&view=event

Super Hero Trivia Night

5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Be a hero for those experiencing homelessness. There will be 50/50, silent auction, table decorating contest, and much more fun. Doors open at 5:00pm play starts at 6:00pm. $120 per table maximum of 8 players. This is a family friendly event and SWIC is an alcohol free campus. Bring snacks. Popcorn, soda and water will be available. Call (618) 876-0607 or visit www.goodsamaritanhouse.org to reserve your table.

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=68577&view=event

SUNDAY

Four Rivers Art Fair

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Explore the history and culture of the area and Pere Marquette State Park at this special art exhibition.

Peruse and purchase original works from local artists, enjoy live music, wine tasting and Restaurant favorites. There will be no booth fee for participating artists with a $200 cash prize being awarded to Best in Show.

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=68616&view=event

The Jason Bishop Show

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

As America’s Hottest Illusionist, Jason Bishop might make a person disappear one moment or make a goldfish appear from an IPhone the next. Bishop is an international award-winning illusionist who was the youngest person to win the Magician’s Alliance of Eastern State Stage Award.

His performances have taken him from California to New York and North Africa to Australia, as well as most of the United States. You won’t want to take your eyes off the stage for a moment.

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=65492&view=event

