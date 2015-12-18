Of all the fun and exciting events throughout the River Bend this weekend, the RiverBender.com staff has chosen the top 5 events to attend this weekend:

1. Dixie Dudes and Dance Band celebrates the season at Jacoby Arts Center

8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Enjoy traditional Dixieland jazz, swing and rock ‘n roll music from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s starting at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18 at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. The big brass sound will lift the spirit, lighten the heart, and start the foot tapping. Visitors can take in JAC’s latest exhibit before or after the performance and browse the artist’s gift shop.

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=65846&view=event

2. 6th Annual Alton Christmas Bazaar

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Come on down to the Alton VFW, located at 4445 N Alby St., to shop for your last minute Christmas gifts for under the tree! Free gift wrapping is available for any items bought at the bazaa. Santa will be there from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. so bring the kiddos!

See link below for a complete list of local vendors:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=64261&view=event

3. Nightmare Before Christmas Overnight Ghost Hunt

10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

The St. Louis Paranormal Research Society "The Night Before Christmas" Overnight Investigation to “Help Save the Alton YWCA.". This is a vital charity for the Alton Community that provides assistance for those who would otherwise do without.

For decades the paranormal activity of the Alton YWCA has been kept a strict secret. This is a huge labyrinth of a building that is starting to gain the reputation of being one of the most haunted places in the St. Louis Area. The Alton YWCA has plenty of places to hide and get lost. Are you brave enough to investigate this extremely haunted building?

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=65809&view=event

4. The Endless Forest Nutcracker

3:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Presented by Common Thread Contemporary Dance Company in conjunction with Dance Project Saint Louis and Premiere Performance Dance Studio.

The Endless Forest Nutcracker is a unique production that sets the traditional story by E.T.A. Hoffman in a cabin in the mountains. The show takes place at the Olin Theater in Hatheway Cultural Center on the Lewis and Clark Community College Campus in Godfrey.

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/events/index.cfm?eventID=65496&view=event

5. “Tunes for Tots” at Firehouse Bar

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The Firehouse Bar is hosting “Tunes for Toys,” a charity show featuring Rising Tides, this Sunday, Dec. 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Attendees may bring an unwrapped gift to donate and receive a free draft beer on the house. The toys collected at the show will be donated to the Oasis Women’s Center, Toys for Tots Foundation and area families.

See link below for details:

http://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/tunes-for-toys-local-musicians-to-serenade-for-kids-christmas-10456.cfm

