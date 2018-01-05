RIVERBEND - The cold weather forecast isn't keeping the Riverbend area from having plenty of fun activities planned for the weekend.

The Riverbender.com Community Center will be hosting their first dance of the new year at 6:30 p.m. The night will feature a live d.j. as they kick off the new year right.

Elsah is a prime eagle watching location, and Elsah General Store is one of the ten official hot spots. We hope you’ll stop in to get your card punched, and then take a ‘step back in time’ at a beautifully restored, old-fashioned general store, located in the heart of historic and picturesque Elsah, Illinois.

Friday night Silver Bullet STL takes the stage at the Wildey Theatre at 8 p.m. in Edwardsville as showcase their tribute to Bob Seger.

The Audubon Eagle Ice Festival starts off a 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Audubon Center. Families will have the opportunity to welcome the bald eagles back to the area and even see some up close.

Recess Brewing will be releasing their newest beer, Melba Toast, Saturday afternoon. Recess will open at 12 p.m. with Melba Toast on draft and growlers available for the new fruity double dry hopped pale ale.

Bottle and Barrel on Broadway in Alton will be having a Bacon Cook-off Saturday evening to raise clothing for the Oasis Women's Center. If you bring in a clothing donation you get to eat some of the bacon themed dishes.

Alton Little Theater will be hosting their One-Act Play Competition from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday night. "Words, Words, Words" will be directed by Brant McCance and "Gentle Crazy" will be directed by Kurtis Leible and Mary Grace Brueggermann. At the end of the performances the audience will have the opportunity to vote for the best directed script in the competition.

Local Elvis impersonator Steve Davis is heading over to St. Louis for a performance of Memories of Elvis at the Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday night. The show will also feature Shanna Fredrick as Patsy Cline and Thomas Hickey as Buddy Holly.

Eagle viewing continues into Sunday at both the Audubon Center and the Treehouse Wildlife Center, both at 10 a.m.

Sunday afternoon Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers takes the stage at Alton Little Theater. The show will start 2 p.m. Sunday and feature a mix of jazz, swing and blues.

If you're still in the mood to dance after seeing Miss Jubilee, The Rogue Theatre will be hosting a swing dance class from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For full list of everything going on in the Riverbend this weekend check out the Riverbender.com Events Calendar.

