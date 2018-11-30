EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is SIUE wrestler Tommy Helton. The sophomore from Elmhurst, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in special education and has a grade point average of 3.33.

Helton, who wrestles in the heavyweight class division, defeated Brandon Streck from Indiana 6-2 to open up the season. He also has a win over Austin Weldon of Ouachita Baptist 15-0 at the Lindenwood Open.

SIUE wrestling will play host to the Cougar Clash Sunday at the Vadalabene Center.