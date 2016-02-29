ALTON – Tom Moehn, Chief Executive Officer of Challenge Unlimited, Inc. and Residential Options, Inc. will retire on February 29, 2016. Moehn began his profession with the company, formerly Specialized Services, Inc. in July 1969. He will wrap up a successful stint spanning over 46 years, leading the company from a modest start to employing over onethousand people, with worksites in four states. The evolution and growth of company services during Moehn’s tenure has been exceptional.

During Moehn’s tenure, he has been dedicated to the company’s mission, providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities, which will assist them to live, work and participate in the community. Moehn has made a difference for thousands of people over the years, as he has been committed to offering people opportunities to become independent and successful.

Moehn has been a visionary and well-known leader in the area of the social entrepreneurial business model, which stresses the importance of people with disabilities being integrated into the community and understanding that work which pays a living wage is an important facet of life. Moehn has also led the effort in Madison County, Illinois to provide safe and integrated residential housing for people with disabilities.

Moehn is recognized as an industry leader throughout the country, and the company has been recognized for its’ innovative and award-winning vocational, employment, skills development, rehabilitation, contractual and residential services for people with disabilities.

"Through the years, Tom has exercised great skill in hiring, training, and motivating the right people to achieve success,” said Challenge Unlimited, Inc. Board of Directors Chairman Jim Kasten. “His organizational skills provided a company culture of safety, quality, and dedication to the corporate mission. It’s been a pleasure to work with him.”

Challenge Unlimited, Inc. provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Challenge Unlimited, Inc. and its affiliated company, Residential Options, are known throughout the country as leaders in offering community rehabilitation services, vocational training, developmental training, educational opportunities, community-integrated housing, and employment to individuals with disabilities.

