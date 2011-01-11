TheBANK of Edwardsville today announced that its president and CEO, Tom Holloway, has been appointed to serve on three local and state-wide Board of Director groups - Illinois Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis Regional Chamber & Growth Association and University Park SIUE.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce is the state's oldest, largest broad-based business advocacy group that brings together members from every part of the state and every type of business or industry. Holloway joins other business leaders on the Board of Directors from areas throughout the State of Illinois.

The St. Louis Regional Chamber & Growth Association serves to connect business and civic communities in the 16-county, St. Louis bi-state region. The organization works to support public policy and infrastructure initiatives and to provide capital and talent to improve the business climate and quality of life in the greater St. Louis area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Holloway also accepted an appointment to the Board of Directors of University Park SIUE in Edwardsville. University Park SIUE is a 330-acre technology park on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The park provides a unique opportunity for private sector emerging industries and businesses by enhancing their competitive positions through beneficial relationships with the University. As a member of the Board of Directors, Holloway will help guide the economic development efforts of University Park SIUE, enhancing the local economy and creating new jobs and opportunities.

In addition to these new appointments, Holloway also serves on the Board of Directors of EGHM School District #7 Foundation, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, McKendree University, Memorial Group, Inc. (the parent company of Belleville Memorial Hospital), and SIUE Foundation.

Throughout its long year history, TheBANK of Edwardsville, with the help of its employees, has built a tradition of community service that includes everything from having floats in parades to sponsorships of fund-raisers benefiting non-profit organizations. TheBANK’s Board of Directors as well as its more than 400 employees lends their time to a variety of civic organizations and clubs.

TheBANK of Edwardsville, with its 2010 theme: “Because We Care,” has assets exceeding $1.45 billion and a long tradition of providing personal service, offering innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com

More like this: